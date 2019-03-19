Noble Energy (NBL) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial cut Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $379,149.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Capital International Investors grew its position in Noble Energy by 5,125.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,365,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,352,556,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 121.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,861,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $494,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,451,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Noble Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,419,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $270,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,212 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 1,843.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,948,365 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.