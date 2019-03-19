Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,100 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $124.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,054 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $798,230.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,527 shares of company stock worth $11,695,041. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.06 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.71). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

