Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $826,000 Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,084,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,926,000 after acquiring an additional 889,771 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $17,203,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 509,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,610,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,223,000 after acquiring an additional 471,874 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Net Lease Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $110,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

