Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 54,600 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (GSG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

