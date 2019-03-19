Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $79,000 Stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc (MPO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc (NYSE:MPO) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Midstates Petroleum were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Midstates Petroleum by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,207 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 148,225 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Midstates Petroleum by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Midstates Petroleum by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Midstates Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Midstates Petroleum by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 554,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 192,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 1,706,949 shares of Midstates Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $17,069,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPO opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy producer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.77. Midstates Petroleum had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Midstates Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Midstates Petroleum Company Profile

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma.

