Nordson Co. (NDSN) Stake Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Nordson worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson stock opened at $132.97 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.21). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $497.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

In other Nordson news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $1,318,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $504,358.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,821 shares in the company, valued at $25,371,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,429 shares of company stock worth $8,806,248 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/nordson-co-ndsn-stake-lifted-by-logan-capital-management-inc.html.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.