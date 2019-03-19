Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Receives $185.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $182.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $127.79 and a twelve month high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

