North West (NWC) Given a C$31.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

North West (TSE:NWC) received a C$31.00 price target from investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of North West in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on North West from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their price target on North West from C$34.00 to C$32.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on North West from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.25.

Shares of North West stock traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 149,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,322. North West has a twelve month low of C$26.59 and a twelve month high of C$33.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

