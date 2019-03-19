North West (NWC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of North West from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of North West from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of North West from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

NWC stock opened at C$28.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. North West has a twelve month low of C$26.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

