Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. OTR Global upgraded Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.73.

NYSE:DE opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $167.82. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/northern-oak-wealth-management-inc-buys-200-shares-of-deere-company-de.html.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.