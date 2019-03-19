Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,879 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 861.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 36,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,905,000 after purchasing an additional 52,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,805,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 235,427,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,468,414.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at $503,773.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,521,612 shares of company stock valued at $47,637,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

