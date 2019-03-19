Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $230,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $63.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

