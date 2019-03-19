Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.93 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

