Northern Trust Corp Has $52.96 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $52,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Minerals Technologies Inc has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.13%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 17,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $870,081.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,391.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

