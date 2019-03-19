Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Westpac Banking Corp (WBK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,971,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233,970 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $51,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 281,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 566.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the period. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBK opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.07. Westpac Banking Corp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

