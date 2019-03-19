Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $240.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

