Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del Sells 3,077 Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $170,988.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,496,849.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. 1,710,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,846. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 730.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,843 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,929 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

