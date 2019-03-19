NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Decreases Holdings in Kraton Corp (KRA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Kraton were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,553,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,090 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 570,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 193,577 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 629,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 1,599.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 189,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 178,815 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 947,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 67,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Kraton Corp has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Kraton had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $447.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Kraton’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kraton in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kraton in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Kraton to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

