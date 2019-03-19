NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $57,000 Holdings in Canon Inc (CAJ)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Canon were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Canon by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 63,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Canon by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAJ. ValuEngine cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. Canon Inc has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canon Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

