NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $60,000 in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.
In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Mindy F. Grossman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,628.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.
WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Weight Watchers International from $101.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.
WTW opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $105.73.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.