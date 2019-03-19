NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,049 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.64.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $506,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,894,708.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $2,000,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,457 shares in the company, valued at $55,633,248.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,704 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

