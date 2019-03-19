NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,834.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at $204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,497,000 after acquiring an additional 150,810 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 297.3% during the third quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 307,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at $15,129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Gentherm had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $253.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

