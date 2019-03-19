Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 606,553 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,553 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.52% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $54,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 584,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,774 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 99,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,152 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 4,600 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $136,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,637.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

