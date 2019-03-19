Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,015 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 1.0% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Prologis worth $155,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 112.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.64 million. Prologis had a net margin of 58.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.97%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $99,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $607,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,220,331.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

