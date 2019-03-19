Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT)

Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFLT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $503.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

