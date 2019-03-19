Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN)

Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $143.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

