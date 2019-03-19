Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $35.76 Million Position in Visa Inc (V)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.23.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $154.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $116.03 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $312.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

