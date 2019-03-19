Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Stake Boosted by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

