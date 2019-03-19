Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $33.40 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Office Properties Income Trust an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPI. ValuEngine cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $68.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

