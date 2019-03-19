OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of OGE Energy worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $511.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.87%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,417 shares in the company, valued at $778,670.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

