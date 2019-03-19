Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 240 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,197,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,998,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,069,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,367,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6,858.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728,818 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

