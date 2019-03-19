Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 95,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $7,673,675.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,528,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,538,443.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 3,149 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $251,857.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,246.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,472 shares of company stock worth $16,607,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

