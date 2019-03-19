Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Stake Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,979,903 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,677,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,264,000 after buying an additional 1,205,432 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,835,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,959,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,213,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,309,000 after buying an additional 524,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,415.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,757,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $34.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,834,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 174,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.49. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $219.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

