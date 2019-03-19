Omeros (OMER) Shares Up 5.1%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.56. 779,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 709,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several research firms recently commented on OMER. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $32.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Omeros alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $818.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.58.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Omeros by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Omeros by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Omeros (OMER) Shares Up 5.1%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/omeros-omer-shares-up-5-1.html.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.