Omnicell (OMCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Omnicell has been seeing increasing operating expenses. A resilient hospital capital expenditure environment might affect the adoption of the company’s solutions. A tough competitive landscape is a dampener as well. Meanwhile, Omnicell’s fourth-quarter 2018 performance was mixed. While earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues fell short of the same. However, the company has been consistently seeing solid uptake of Omnicell XT. Recently, it has inked various deals for its XR2 and the IVX Workflow products. A rise in bookings and product backlogs was also observed in the last-reported quarter. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through R&D. Also, Omnicell is expected to gain traction from new launches, strategic partnerships (the recent one being with Stormont Vail Health) and digital transformation. Overall, Omnicell has outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on OMCL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Omnicell to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Omnicell stock opened at $83.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $211.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $252,100.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,736.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,710,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,662,593.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,789 shares of company stock worth $7,349,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,665,000 after buying an additional 830,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,665,000 after purchasing an additional 830,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,432,000 after purchasing an additional 327,747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Omnicell by 893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 309,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 278,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $12,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.