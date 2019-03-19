On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) Insider Nicholas A. Sinigaglia Sells 2,800 Shares

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) insider Nicholas A. Sinigaglia sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $15,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ONDK remained flat at $$5.72 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45. On Deck Capital Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.84.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 49.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 81.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 265,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 119,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,589,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 169,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 187.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Group cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

