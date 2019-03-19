ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez Sells 500 Shares

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 500 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OGS traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $88.35. 178,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,495. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $464.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 21.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,715 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/one-gas-inc-ogs-director-eduardo-a-rodriguez-sells-500-shares.html.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.