ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 1.7% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,664.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $73.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $68.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of OKE opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

