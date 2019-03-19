OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Hits $0.0756 on Exchanges

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00001857 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,183,929 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

