Online (OIO) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Online has a total market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $3,495.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Online has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Online token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00388168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.01651598 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228816 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Online Token Profile

Online launched on April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. Online’s official website is online.io. Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Online’s official message board is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies.

Buying and Selling Online

Online can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Online should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Online using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

