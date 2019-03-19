Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (ESGL)

Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1895 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

NYSEARCA ESGL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. 677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088. Oppenheimer ESG Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

