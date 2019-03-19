Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Oracle by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Oracle by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $272,498.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $180,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,964,686 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

ORCL opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

