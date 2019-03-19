Oracle (ORCL) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Oracle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.77.

Oracle stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $272,498.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $193,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,683.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,964,686. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

