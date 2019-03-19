Orbimed Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 562,785 Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 562,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on THC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of THC opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.23. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

