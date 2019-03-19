Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 5,524 Unifi, Inc. (UFI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,484,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unifi by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Unifi by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 164,335 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,106,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Gerstein purchased 5,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,961.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 5,100 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,454.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,195 shares of company stock worth $1,406,480. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $387.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Unifi had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

