Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $101,000 in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,353 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,581,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after purchasing an additional 93,431 shares during the period.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-invests-101000-in-hibbett-sports-inc-hibb.html.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.