Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $111,000 in Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,586,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,795,000 after buying an additional 365,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 83,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,770,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 285,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,770,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 285,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,076,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAKT opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $338.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAKT. BidaskClub cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

