Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $56,000 in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 56.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 755,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 272,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 26.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,355,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 540.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 128,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 445,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $3,331,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

BNED opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Barnes & Noble Education had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

