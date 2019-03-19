Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,400. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Tile Shop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tile Shop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of TTS stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $327.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Tile Shop’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-takes-position-in-tile-shop-holdings-inc-tts.html.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.