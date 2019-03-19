Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies makes up 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 3.46% of Ormat Technologies worth $91,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $60.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

